U.S. Treasury Cracks Down on Iranian Oil Smuggling Network
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned a network of shipping companies for smuggling Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi oil, aiming to cut Iran's oil revenue. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the ongoing commitment to disrupt Tehran’s evasion of U.S. sanctions, protecting the United States and its allies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on a network of shipping companies and vessels, led by an Iraqi-Kittitian businessman, for their involvement in smuggling Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi oil.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the move, stating that targeting Iran's oil revenue stream will help weaken the regime's ability to execute attacks against the United States and its allies.
He reiterated the commitment to ensuring an oil supply free from Iranian influence, vowing continued efforts to disrupt Tehran's attempts to bypass U.S. sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
