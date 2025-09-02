Delhi to Roll Out 75 Welfare Initiatives Amid Political Tensions

In a significant political move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that her government will inaugurate 75 service projects and welfare schemes beginning on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. This announcement comes amidst growing tensions following disparaging remarks against Modi and his late mother.

Gupta criticized opposition leaders for derogatory comments, deeming the new projects a countermeasure. 'This is our response to those insulting a Prime Minister dedicated to the nation,' Gupta remarked, condemning the slurs against Modi's family. She accused the opposition of degrading political discourse.

The opposition, however, refuted these claims, suggesting the ruling BJP was deflecting from critical issues. Modi, addressing a recent event, condemned the insults, highlighting their impact on 'all mothers, sisters, and daughters of the country.' He expressed sorrow over such incidents occurring in the culturally rich state of Bihar.

