IMD Issues Red Alerts Amidst Torrential Downpour Across Several Indian States

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for various districts as heavy rainfall sweeps across several states. The intense weather poses risks of flash floods and landslides, prompting school closures in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:23 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings for several districts across India amid relentless rainfall. The alerts have been sounded for regions including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

According to IMD data, significant rainfall was recorded in various districts. Reasi in Jammu & Kashmir saw 230.5 mm of rainfall, marking one of the most affected areas. Other notable rainfall figures include Katra with 193 mm and Batote with 157.3 mm. Affected regions face potential flash floods and landslides as forecasts predict continuing rain.

In response to the severe weather, the Directorate of School Education in Jammu has decided to close all schools in the area on September 3. The decision prioritizes safety amid adverse weather conditions. The public is urged to remain vigilant as a safety precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

