Zaggle and Standard Chartered Bank Team Up for Prepaid Card Innovation

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has partnered with Standard Chartered Bank to introduce innovative prepaid card solutions aimed at enhancing expense management for corporate clients. This collaboration highlights the integration of fintech solutions into global banking, facilitating better control over corporate spending within India's increasingly digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:35 IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, renowned for its spend management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Standard Chartered Bank. This alliance will introduce novel prepaid card offerings, allowing the bank's corporate clientele to manage expenses more efficiently.

The collaboration reflects a broader trend of fintech and banking integration, addressing India's push towards digital financial solutions. These prepaid cards offer companies a reliable method to track and reconcile employee expenses, travel allowances, and vendor payments.

With this initiative, Zaggle and Standard Chartered, leveraging cutting-edge technology, aim to enhance financial oversight, streamline operations, and deliver secure payment options. This partnership is a testament to how businesses are embracing technology to refine financial processes.

