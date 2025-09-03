Left Menu

Urgency in Iran Inspections Deal: IAEA Pushes for Swift Resolution

The IAEA is urging for rapid progress in talks with Iran to resume nuclear inspections after Israeli and U.S. bombings. Chief Rafael Grossi aims for a deal this week, emphasizing the need to verify Iran's highly enriched uranium stock, vital for global security and non-proliferation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:30 IST
The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is pressing Iran to expedite discussions on resuming inspections at key sites, following recent bombings by Israel and the U.S. IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi expressed his desire for an agreement within the week, stressing the importance of verifying Iran's enriched uranium stock.

Grossi confirmed that since Israel's June 13 attack on Iran's enrichment sites, no updates have been received from Tehran about its nuclear material stockpile. With Iran's law suspending cooperation with the IAEA, inspections now require approval from Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Despite a recent inspection at Bushehr, the focus remains on concluding an inspection agreement quickly.

Though Iran's primary enrichment sites suffered significant damage, Grossi believes its stock of highly enriched uranium remains largely intact, pending verification. Iran has yet to inform the IAEA of its stockpile status, but any future agreement would necessitate full accounting. Iran's domestic laws dictate its obligations, maintaining transparency with the IAEA despite political tensions.

