Andhra Pradesh Supports GST Reforms Targeting Economic Revival and Consumer Welfare
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, supports GST reforms proposed by the Centre aimed at benefiting the poorest citizens. Finance Minister P Keshav highlighted the initiatives will help reduce household costs and revive the economy through rationalized tax rates and simplified compliance.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government, spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has shown robust support for the Centre's proposed GST reforms. These reforms represent significant advancements aimed at benefiting the poorest sections of society, as conveyed by Finance Minister P Keshav during a recent council meeting.
Minister Keshav attended the 56th GST Council meeting in New Delhi, aligning his support with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions to rationalize tax rates for consumer-friendly outcomes. The reforms promise to lower household expenditures and extend relief to impoverished citizens, he affirmed in a TDP statement.
The reforms, welcomed by the TDP-led NDA government, aim to revive India's economy while ensuring tax rates are made more consumer-friendly. The proposed changes will focus on food, education, health, steel, cement, and textiles, thereby reducing compliance burdens for GST stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French Finance Minister Stands Firm Amid Confidence Vote Crisis
Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh
N. Chandrababu Naidu: A Legacy of Visionary Leadership in Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Water-Powered Prosperity in Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Visit to Boost Rayalaseema Irrigation