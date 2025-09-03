Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Supports GST Reforms Targeting Economic Revival and Consumer Welfare

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, supports GST reforms proposed by the Centre aimed at benefiting the poorest citizens. Finance Minister P Keshav highlighted the initiatives will help reduce household costs and revive the economy through rationalized tax rates and simplified compliance.

The Andhra Pradesh government, spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has shown robust support for the Centre's proposed GST reforms. These reforms represent significant advancements aimed at benefiting the poorest sections of society, as conveyed by Finance Minister P Keshav during a recent council meeting.

Minister Keshav attended the 56th GST Council meeting in New Delhi, aligning his support with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions to rationalize tax rates for consumer-friendly outcomes. The reforms promise to lower household expenditures and extend relief to impoverished citizens, he affirmed in a TDP statement.

The reforms, welcomed by the TDP-led NDA government, aim to revive India's economy while ensuring tax rates are made more consumer-friendly. The proposed changes will focus on food, education, health, steel, cement, and textiles, thereby reducing compliance burdens for GST stakeholders.

