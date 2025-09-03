Urea Wars: Andhra Pradesh's Fertilizer Showdown

In Andhra Pradesh, a political clash has erupted over the availability of urea fertilizer, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assuring farmers of a consistent supply while battling accusations of scarcity fueled by opposition party YSRCP.

Naidu highlighted that the state currently holds 94,892 tonnes of urea, with plans to distribute an additional 44,508 tonnes in the coming days. The government, he noted, is meticulously tracking fertilizer usage and addressing potential diversions.

As YSRCP prepares to protest against alleged shortages, accusing Naidu's administration of forcing farmers into long waits, the government counters these claims, activating vigilance operations to ensure fair distribution while promising new laws to curb misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)