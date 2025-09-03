Urea Wars: Andhra Pradesh's Fertilizer Showdown
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pledges uninterrupted urea supply to farmers amidst allegations from YSRCP about shortages and diversions. The government has 94,892 tonnes ready, and further stocks are incoming. Meanwhile, vigilance departments are active against alleged mismanagement, as both parties exchange accusations over supply issues.
In Andhra Pradesh, a political clash has erupted over the availability of urea fertilizer, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assuring farmers of a consistent supply while battling accusations of scarcity fueled by opposition party YSRCP.
Naidu highlighted that the state currently holds 94,892 tonnes of urea, with plans to distribute an additional 44,508 tonnes in the coming days. The government, he noted, is meticulously tracking fertilizer usage and addressing potential diversions.
As YSRCP prepares to protest against alleged shortages, accusing Naidu's administration of forcing farmers into long waits, the government counters these claims, activating vigilance operations to ensure fair distribution while promising new laws to curb misinformation.
