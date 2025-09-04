Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Drunk Driving Incident in Rajendra Nagar

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, on Sunday morning when a 45-year-old man was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle allegedly driven by an intoxicated individual.

The deceased, identified as Gunjan Luthra, succumbed to severe head injuries sustained after being hit near Shiv Shakti Mandir on Shankar Road.

The accused driver, Tushar, aged 24, has been apprehended by local authorities. A case has been lodged under the applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, with ongoing investigations by the police.

