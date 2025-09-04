Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Drunk Driving Incident in Rajendra Nagar

A 45-year-old individual named Gunjan Luthra was killed in Rajendra Nagar after being struck by a speeding car driven by an allegedly drunk driver. The suspect, Tushar, has been arrested as police continue their investigation near Shiv Shakti Mandir on Shankar Road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A tragic incident unfolded in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, on Sunday morning when a 45-year-old man was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle allegedly driven by an intoxicated individual.

The deceased, identified as Gunjan Luthra, succumbed to severe head injuries sustained after being hit near Shiv Shakti Mandir on Shankar Road.

The accused driver, Tushar, aged 24, has been apprehended by local authorities. A case has been lodged under the applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, with ongoing investigations by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

