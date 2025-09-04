Major Stake Turmoil: Aptus Value Housing Finance Sees Significant Share Transactions

In a notable market movement, prominent investment powerhouses such as Goldman Sachs, Allianz Global, and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund collectively secured a 12.2% stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance. This significant acquisition amounted to Rs 2,006 crore, executed through open market transactions.

The trading data from the National Stock Exchange revealed that a total of 6,09,98,550 equity shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 328.85 each. Other major entities like Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, Quant MF, and East Bridge Capital were also part of this acquisition endeavor.

This development saw US-based WestBridge Capital, a promoter of Aptus, divesting an equal number of shares at the same price, resulting in a reduced holding of 3.99% from a previous 16.19%. Consequently, Aptus' shares fell by 0.60% on the NSE, closing at Rs 330.15 apiece.

