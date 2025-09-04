Major Stake Turmoil: Aptus Value Housing Finance Sees Significant Share Transactions
Prominent investment firms, including Goldman Sachs and Allianz Global, purchased a 12.2% stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance for Rs 2,006 crore. The shares were acquired from WestBridge Capital, which reduced its holding to 3.99%. This transaction, executed at an average price of Rs 328.85, impacted Aptus' share price on the NSE.
- Country:
- India
In a notable market movement, prominent investment powerhouses such as Goldman Sachs, Allianz Global, and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund collectively secured a 12.2% stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance. This significant acquisition amounted to Rs 2,006 crore, executed through open market transactions.
The trading data from the National Stock Exchange revealed that a total of 6,09,98,550 equity shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 328.85 each. Other major entities like Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, Quant MF, and East Bridge Capital were also part of this acquisition endeavor.
This development saw US-based WestBridge Capital, a promoter of Aptus, divesting an equal number of shares at the same price, resulting in a reduced holding of 3.99% from a previous 16.19%. Consequently, Aptus' shares fell by 0.60% on the NSE, closing at Rs 330.15 apiece.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Coalition Gathers to Fortify Ukraine's Defense Amid Russia Tensions
New Ebola Outbreak Strikes Congo: Rising Cases Amid Urgent Response
Kyiv Allies Strategize Defense Against Future Russian Threats
Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response
ICMR Licenses Nine Indigenous Medical Technologies to Industry at MedTech Expo