Left Menu

Conviction Sparks Immigration Debate Amid Protests

An Ethiopian asylum seeker, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was found guilty of sexual offenses, igniting protests in the UK. His arrest at the Bell Hotel had previously sparked national demonstrations amid growing immigration concerns. Kebatu was convicted for assaults on a teenager and another woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:10 IST
Conviction Sparks Immigration Debate Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Ethiopian asylum seeker has been convicted of sexual offenses, reigniting the immigration debate in the UK. Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu's conviction included charges of sexual assault against a teenager and a woman, which have intensified public concern.

The arrest of Kebatu in July triggered protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, where he and other migrants were residing. This incident became a focal point for demonstrations amid rising tensions over immigration policies and public safety fears concerning the influx of young male migrants.

Kebatu, 38, was convicted at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court for sexual crimes, including assaulting a 14-year-old and a woman, attempting to assault the minor further, inciting her into sexual activity, and harassment. These developments underscore broader national anxieties over immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traffic Chaos in Delhi: Yamuna Floods Disrupt Wazirabad Bridge

Traffic Chaos in Delhi: Yamuna Floods Disrupt Wazirabad Bridge

 India
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Accident Shocks Nation

Tragedy on the Tracks: Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Accident Shocks Nation

 Portugal
3
Karnataka Cabinet Clears CM in MUDA Plot Controversy

Karnataka Cabinet Clears CM in MUDA Plot Controversy

 India
4
Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone

Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025