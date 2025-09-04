Conviction Sparks Immigration Debate Amid Protests

An Ethiopian asylum seeker has been convicted of sexual offenses, reigniting the immigration debate in the UK. Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu's conviction included charges of sexual assault against a teenager and a woman, which have intensified public concern.

The arrest of Kebatu in July triggered protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, where he and other migrants were residing. This incident became a focal point for demonstrations amid rising tensions over immigration policies and public safety fears concerning the influx of young male migrants.

Kebatu, 38, was convicted at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court for sexual crimes, including assaulting a 14-year-old and a woman, attempting to assault the minor further, inciting her into sexual activity, and harassment. These developments underscore broader national anxieties over immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)