ICMR's Innovative Leap: Licensing Breakthrough Technologies at India MedTech Expo
The ICMR has licensed nine advanced medical technologies to industry partners, achieving 17 licensing deals under its Patent Mitra initiative. This move highlights a significant push toward enhancing public-private partnerships and scaling indigenous healthcare innovations for broader public access across India.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) took a major step forward in advancing medical technology by licensing nine innovative solutions to industry partners. This occurred under its Medical Innovations-Patent Mitra initiative during the India MedTech Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam.
The licensing ceremony led to 17 deals in infectious disease diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and vaccine development, marking a crucial advancement in reaching comprehensive public health solutions nationwide. Officials from ICMR praised the collaboration as a successful integration of public research and private enterprise to deliver high-quality, affordable medical innovations.
Launched on 8 March 2025 with guidance from NITI Aayog, the Patent Mitra initiative aims to streamline patenting, bolster intellectual property, and expedite the transfer of publicly funded innovations to industry for large-scale application. The project also underscores India's commitment to achieving healthcare vision Viksit Bharat by 2047.
The India MedTech Expo 2025 serves as a vibrant platform to highlight India's burgeoning leadership in health tech, facilitating participation from a wide range of stakeholders including start-ups, MSMEs, and research facilities.
Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research & Director General, ICMR, along with senior ministry and industry officials, attended the event, underscoring ICMR's dedication to fostering healthcare innovation through proactive partnerships.
