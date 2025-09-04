ED Seeks Time in National Herald Case as Court Stresses Clarifications

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought more time to file crucial documents in the National Herald money laundering case against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. The request follows the 2014 complaint by BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy. Judge Vishal Gogne has scheduled the next hearing for September 6 after a closed court session, prompted by submissions from Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju. The court has requested more information from the ED.

The order from today's proceedings, available on the court's website, highlights that a decision on summoning the prosecution complaint remains pending. While appearing via video conferencing, ASG S V Raju reassured the court that the ED is willing to file the two pertinent documents and share them with the accused parties. Special public prosecutor N K Matta was present in court to represent the prosecution's stance.

A key unresolved issue lies with the unsubmitted documents—the 2014 complaint filed by Dr. Subramaniam Swamy and the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) from 2021. On July 29, the Rouse Avenue court deferred the decision on recognizing the ED's charge sheet in the matter. The National Herald case centers on allegations that Young Indian, by paying just Rs. 50 lakh, assumed the right to recover a Rs. 90 crore loan from Associated Journal Limited. This alleged act by Young Indian, as described by the ED, involves the fraudulent acquisition of assets valued at Rs. 2,000 crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)