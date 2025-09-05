UPDATE 1-Ukraine says it attacks Russian refinery at Ryazan, oil depot at Luhansk

Ukraine attacked Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, the commander of its drone forces, Robert Brovdi, said on messaging app Telegram on Friday, as well as an oil depot in the occupied Luhansk region.

Debris fell on the grounds of an industrial enterprise after a drone attack, said Pavel Malkov, Ryazan's regional governor, with air defense and electronic warfare systems shooting down eight drones in the region, but causing no casualties. A previous Ukrainian drone attack forced the Ryazan refinery to halt half its capacity in early August, industry sources said at the time.

Recent Ukrainian drone attacks have shut down facilities accounting for at least 17% of Russia's oil processing capacity, or 1.1 million barrels per day, Reuters calculations show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)