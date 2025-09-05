Peter Kyle to Take Helm as UK's New Business Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle

In a sweeping governmental reshuffle, Peter Kyle, currently serving as the British science minister, is set to be appointed as the new business minister. This shift comes in the wake of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's resignation, altering the composition of the UK cabinet.

Henry Zeffman, a senior BBC correspondent, reported on Friday that this appointment is imminent, signifying a strategic change at the heart of British governmental operations. The transition is part of a broader reorganization within the government.

Jonathan Reynolds, the current business minister, will be replaced by Kyle. As the government navigates these challenging times, this reshuffle could have significant implications for UK business policies and direction in the upcoming years.