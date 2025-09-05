Kenvue Defends Safety of Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy
Kenvue has responded to a Wall Street Journal report asserting there is no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism, as covered by CNBC. The company maintains confidence in the safety of the medication for pregnant individuals, standing firm against claims of potential risk.
Kenvue has addressed a Wall Street Journal report suggesting possible risks associated with acetaminophen use during pregnancy. According to CNBC coverage, the company affirms its stance that there is no proven causal link between acetaminophen and autism.
The pharmaceutical firm stands by the safety record of acetaminophen, commonly used for pain relief during pregnancy. Despite ongoing investigations and reports, Kenvue reassures consumers of its commitment to safety and evidence-based practices.
Kenvue continues to monitor the latest research and collaborate with healthcare stakeholders to ensure the safe use of medications by expectant mothers.
