AIADMK Leaders Convene Urgent Meeting Amid Calls for Unity
Amidst pressing demands for unity within AIADMK, General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami held a crucial meeting with senior leaders in Dindigul. Former minister Sengottaiyan emphasized the need to reintegrate expelled leaders to win upcoming elections and highlighted past electoral challenges, advocating for immediate decisions to bolster the party's strength.
- Country:
- India
In response to growing calls for unity, AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami convened a pivotal meeting on Saturday with seven senior party leaders and former ministers. The gathering took place at a private hotel in Dindigul, near Madurai, and lasted over an hour, reflecting on the party's need to consolidate strength.
The meeting followed statements by former AIADMK minister Sengottaiyan, who recently stressed the party's united front during a call to reintegrate expelled leaders. Sengottaiyan specifically named figures like VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and T T V Dhinakaran, arguing their inclusion is vital for electoral success.
Sengottaiyan also recounted past discussions with Palaniswami after the Lok Sabha elections, urging the inclusion of these leaders. Despite setbacks in recent elections, he advocated for reunification, believing that a cohesive AIADMK can reclaim dominance and secure victory in future elections.
ALSO READ
AIADMK Ousts Sengottaiyan Amid Standoff Over Expelled Leaders
Kushwaha's Rally Highlights: A Call for BJP Cohesion in Bihar Elections
Tensions Rise in Serbia: Call for Elections Amid Protests
Virginia and New Jersey Gubernatorial Elections: A Test of Political Alliances
Georgian president pardons two opposition politicians ahead of municipal elections