AIADMK Leaders Convene Urgent Meeting Amid Calls for Unity

In response to growing calls for unity, AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami convened a pivotal meeting on Saturday with seven senior party leaders and former ministers. The gathering took place at a private hotel in Dindigul, near Madurai, and lasted over an hour, reflecting on the party's need to consolidate strength.

The meeting followed statements by former AIADMK minister Sengottaiyan, who recently stressed the party's united front during a call to reintegrate expelled leaders. Sengottaiyan specifically named figures like VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and T T V Dhinakaran, arguing their inclusion is vital for electoral success.

Sengottaiyan also recounted past discussions with Palaniswami after the Lok Sabha elections, urging the inclusion of these leaders. Despite setbacks in recent elections, he advocated for reunification, believing that a cohesive AIADMK can reclaim dominance and secure victory in future elections.