TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK Unraveling: Move Marks Shift in Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape

TTV Dhinakaran, chief of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), scrutinized the ability of Nainar Nagendran, the current BJP state chief, in managing the NDA coalition in Tamil Nadu. Dhinakaran expressed that the coalition was previously well-handled by former BJP chief Annamalai. He implied that Nagendran underestimated AMMK's significance in the alliance.

Dhinakaran revealed that the decision to leave the NDA alliance was influenced by the demands of AMMK's cadres, not by dissatisfaction with Nagendran's leadership. 'Our exit was driven by the pressures from our own cadres,' he clarified in a press conference.

While discussing the alliance, Dhinakaran highlighted AMMK's aim was to support Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. He distinguished between the goals for the parliamentary versus assembly elections, emphasizing his party's reasons for initially joining the NDA were specific to national leadership support.

Furthermore, Dhinakaran reiterated that his party was established as an opposition to AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, urging supporters of late leader Jayalalithaa to unify against him. He warned that without such unity, regaining power will remain unattainable for Jayalalithaa's faction.

TTV Dhinakaran also hinted at AMMK's strategy of aligning with parties likely to form the next government. 'We'll decide our alliances based on potential governance coalitions,' he stated, marking a significant turn just before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

