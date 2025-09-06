Left Menu

Thailand's New Leadership Trio: A Promising Step Forward

Thailand's Prime Minister-elect, Anutin Charnvirakul, appoints a veteran diplomat, a former Revenue Department head, and a senior oil and gas executive to lead the foreign, finance, and energy ministries respectively, aiming to instill confidence with strong leadership in the Thai government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:56 IST
In a significant political development, Thailand's Prime Minister-elect Anutin Charnvirakul has announced his choices for key ministerial positions. Each appointee brings extensive experience and expertise to their designated roles as Thailand aims to foster confidence both domestically and internationally.

Anutin named Sihasak Phuangketkeow, a seasoned diplomat, to lead the Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, economist Ekniti Nitithanprapas, former head of the Revenue Department, is set to guide the Finance Ministry, focusing on fiscal stability and economic growth.

Completing the trio is Auttapol Rerkpiboon, a senior executive from the energy sector, who will helm the Energy Ministry. Together, these leaders are expected to navigate complex global challenges and reinforce Thailand's strategic objectives.

