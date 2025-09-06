Left Menu

Empowering Women: Hyundai's Initiative in Tittagudi

Hyundai Motor India Foundation has distributed 1,000 sewing machines to women in Tittagudi's villages, supporting marginalized communities. This effort is part of Hyundai's regional development initiative in Cuddalore district. The distribution ceremony involved key figures, including Tamil Nadu's Labour Minister, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to social responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Foundation has embarked on a mission to uplift the marginalized women of Tittagudi, distributing 1,000 sewing machines across 109 villages. This initiative aims to provide sustainable livelihoods to women in the region through skill development.

The sewing machines were handed over during a ceremony attended by Tamil Nadu Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, C V Ganesan, along with Hyundai officials. Key figures like HMIF Trustee Gopalakrishnan C S, Hyundai's Executive Director of Corporate Affairs Jeongick Lee, and Beom Ryeong Song emphasized the significance of such initiatives.

This distribution marks the third phase of Hyundai's regional development program in the Cuddalore district, which previously saw the donation of ambulances and medical equipment. The program highlights Hyundai's commitment to corporate social responsibility and community welfare.

