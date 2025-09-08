Russia Unleashes War's Largest Drone Barrage on Ukraine

In a severe escalation, Russia conducted its most extensive air attack on Ukraine, targeting strategic locations including the main government building in central Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities reported that at least four people, including an infant, were killed in the overnight assault.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the attack, calling it a deliberate act of prolonging the war. He urged international allies to enhance support, as diplomatic solutions seem distant amidst the ongoing conflict.

The attack underscores the deepening crisis, with U.S. President Trump indicating potential for increased sanctions against Russia. Ukrainian air defenses were successful in neutralizing a majority of the incoming threats, highlighting the tense and ongoing nature of the conflict.

