BJP Slams VP Candidate Reddy for Meeting Convicted Lalu Prasad

In a heated press conference on Monday, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad took a strong stance against INDIA bloc's Vice-President candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, for meeting Lalu Prasad, a convict in the fodder scam. Prasad emphasized the contradiction he perceives in a retired judge, who he believes should maintain high moral grounds, associating with someone convicted of corruption.

Highlighting a newspaper article where Reddy proclaimed his candidacy as vital for saving the nation's soul, Prasad criticized the opposition's rhetoric, labeling it as hypocritical. He specifically questioned the ethics behind meeting Lalu Prasad, stressing that Lalu is neither a Parliament member nor a voter, and thus questioning the former judge's motives in such political maneuvers.

BJP leader Amit Malviya echoed Prasad's concerns, criticizing Reddy's actions as undermining public probity. Malviya dismissed the silence from retired judges on such matters as hypocrisy, while the electoral spotlight sharpens on the Vice-President race scheduled for September 9, pitting Reddy against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

