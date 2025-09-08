Left Menu

BJP Slams VP Candidate Reddy for Meeting Convicted Lalu Prasad

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad condemns VP candidate, ex-judge B. Sudershan Reddy, for meeting convicted Lalu Prasad, criticizing hypocrisy in public office aspirations. BJP questions Reddy's integrity, targeting his statements on democracy and conscience, amidst looming VP election against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:11 IST
BJP Slams VP Candidate Reddy for Meeting Convicted Lalu Prasad
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated press conference on Monday, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad took a strong stance against INDIA bloc's Vice-President candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, for meeting Lalu Prasad, a convict in the fodder scam. Prasad emphasized the contradiction he perceives in a retired judge, who he believes should maintain high moral grounds, associating with someone convicted of corruption.

Highlighting a newspaper article where Reddy proclaimed his candidacy as vital for saving the nation's soul, Prasad criticized the opposition's rhetoric, labeling it as hypocritical. He specifically questioned the ethics behind meeting Lalu Prasad, stressing that Lalu is neither a Parliament member nor a voter, and thus questioning the former judge's motives in such political maneuvers.

BJP leader Amit Malviya echoed Prasad's concerns, criticizing Reddy's actions as undermining public probity. Malviya dismissed the silence from retired judges on such matters as hypocrisy, while the electoral spotlight sharpens on the Vice-President race scheduled for September 9, pitting Reddy against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

 India
2
ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

ADB and ACWA Power Launch $51m Wind and Battery Energy Project in Uzbekistan

 Uzbekistan
3
Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

Final Phase of Highway Restoration: Reopening Jammu-Srinagar Link

 India
4
Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025