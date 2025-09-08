On Monday, the Kremlin announced its steadfast stance against sanctions imposed by the United States, asserting that such measures will not compel Russia to alter its policies on Ukraine. This declaration, reported by the state RIA news agency, comes despite ongoing international tensions.

In a critical address, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused Europe and Ukraine of attempting to pull the U.S. further into their geopolitical orbit. This commentary comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments on the prospect of heightened sanctions against Russia.

President Trump on Sunday suggested a readiness to escalate sanctions measures, marking his most direct indication of potentially imposing stricter penalties on Moscow or its oil customers in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

