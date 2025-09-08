EU and US Intensify Sanction Strategies Against Russia
The European Union, led by envoy David O'Sullivan, collaborates with U.S. counterparts in Washington to discuss enhanced sanctions against Russia. Following U.S. President Trump's readiness for more stringent measures, the EU drafts its 19th sanction package targeting Chinese firms, Russian banks, and oil transactions.
In a bid to increase pressure on Moscow, the European Union's sanctions envoy, David O'Sullivan, is in Washington. The discussions with U.S. counterparts aim to explore further sanctions against Russia, as announced by the European Commission on Monday.
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated his willingness to adopt a more aggressive phase of restrictions, reflecting a closer alignment with EU policies. EU Council President Antonio Costa emphasized coordinated sanction efforts with the U.S., in hopes of overcoming previous coordination challenges caused by Trump's independent peace negotiations with Vladimir Putin.
Despite not joining the Group of Seven in reducing the cap on Russian crude oil prices, the U.S. has imposed tariffs on Indian imports due to its extensive Russian energy dealings. Additionally, the EU is working on its 19th round of sanctions targeting Chinese companies and other entities linked to Russia's "shadow fleet." Meanwhile, the Kremlin remains defiant against any external economic pressures.
