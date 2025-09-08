PM Modi to Be First Voter in Key VP Election Amid NDA Unity Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to make a significant political gesture by being the first voter in the upcoming Vice Presidential Elections this Tuesday. Sources confirmed on Monday that the Prime Minister will be accompanied by MPs from Punjab and Haryana during the voting process.

In a bid to solidify unity within the National Democratic Alliance, Modi will host a dinner for NDA MPs on September 8, the evening before the polls. A senior leader of the NDA mentioned that these interactions are pivotal for reinforcing cohesion and camaraderie within the group.

The Vice Presidential election comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation due to health concerns. On September 9, NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan will face off against the INDIA bloc-backed Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, marking a key political contest instigated by constitutional stipulations and electoral laws under India's democratic framework.

