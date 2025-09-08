Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election

As the vice presidential election looms, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey expressed optimism for B. Sudershan Reddy's victory despite NDA's numerical advantage, according to a statement made to ANI. Dubey highlighted the opposition's focus on consensus-building among MPs to secure the position.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, underscored that the election would reveal clear positions regarding constitutional integrity. She asserted that the vote would indicate which parties align with defending or opposing the Constitution, pointing to the significance of this electoral decision.

The election, scheduled for September 9, follows the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who left office due to health issues, creating a vacancy. This election will showcase a direct contest between B. Sudershan Reddy, supported by the INDIA bloc, and CP Radhakrishnan, representing NDA interests.

