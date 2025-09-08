Left Menu

Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election

Ahead of the vice presidential election, Shiv Sena (UBT) is rallying support for B. Sudershan Reddy against NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. Party leaders emphasize the election's role in revealing political stances on constitutional issues. The election follows Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, prompting a contest on September 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:44 IST
Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the vice presidential election looms, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey expressed optimism for B. Sudershan Reddy's victory despite NDA's numerical advantage, according to a statement made to ANI. Dubey highlighted the opposition's focus on consensus-building among MPs to secure the position.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, underscored that the election would reveal clear positions regarding constitutional integrity. She asserted that the vote would indicate which parties align with defending or opposing the Constitution, pointing to the significance of this electoral decision.

The election, scheduled for September 9, follows the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who left office due to health issues, creating a vacancy. This election will showcase a direct contest between B. Sudershan Reddy, supported by the INDIA bloc, and CP Radhakrishnan, representing NDA interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Greenlights Immigration Operations in LA

Supreme Court Greenlights Immigration Operations in LA

 United States
2
Navi Mumbai Celebrates Morbe Dam's Full Capacity with 'Jal Poojan'

Navi Mumbai Celebrates Morbe Dam's Full Capacity with 'Jal Poojan'

 India
3
Spain Imposes Ban on Weapon Transport to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Spain Imposes Ban on Weapon Transport to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Jagathishree Kumaresan Accelerates Towards International Glory

Jagathishree Kumaresan Accelerates Towards International Glory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025