Blaze Erupts at ONGC Uran Plant: Panic Ensues

A significant fire erupted at the ONGC plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai, on Monday afternoon, creating concern among local residents. The incident, which started around 3 pm, was finally brought under control by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's fire brigade after two hours of effort.

Remarkably, there were no injuries reported, despite the alarming visuals of thick smoke and towering flames that circulated on social media, causing widespread panic. A local police officer confirmed, 'There is no report of any injury to anyone in the fire.'

The precise cause of the blaze is still being investigated. The Uran facility, situated in the Raigad district, is a critical hub for processing crude oil and natural gas, transforming them into stabilized crude and LPG among other products.