Tripura's Development Surge: Inauguration of 14 Projects

On Monday, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, inaugurated 14 significant development projects and laid the foundation stone for five more in a ceremony held at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, as per an official release. The projects include a new working women's hostel and a boys' hostel, which will aid in the state's social infrastructure growth.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the government's commitment to improving the state's infrastructure, noting the increased state budget to support these developments. He stressed that without infrastructure advancements, the public might face challenges in the future. Key officials, including Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy and Director Tapan Kumar Das, attended the gathering.

The Chief Minister has expressed the government's dedication to providing services to everyone, inaugurating projects under the Social Welfare Department. Furthermore, Saha reviewed the final stages of work at the Tripurasundari Temple, one of the nation's revered sites, aimed at boosting pilgrimage and tourism, under the Central Government's PRASAD scheme. Additionally, he chaired a crucial meeting to address Agartala's traffic congestion ahead of the Durga Puja festival.