Left Menu

Tripura's Development Surge: Inauguration of 14 Projects

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched 14 development projects, with foundation stones laid for five more at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan. This move marks the state government's push for infrastructure growth and improving public services, fostering tourism through projects like the Tripurasundari Temple revamp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:51 IST
Tripura's Development Surge: Inauguration of 14 Projects
Tripura CM Saha inaugurates 14 development projects (Photo/X @DrManikSaha2. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, inaugurated 14 significant development projects and laid the foundation stone for five more in a ceremony held at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, as per an official release. The projects include a new working women's hostel and a boys' hostel, which will aid in the state's social infrastructure growth.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the government's commitment to improving the state's infrastructure, noting the increased state budget to support these developments. He stressed that without infrastructure advancements, the public might face challenges in the future. Key officials, including Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy and Director Tapan Kumar Das, attended the gathering.

The Chief Minister has expressed the government's dedication to providing services to everyone, inaugurating projects under the Social Welfare Department. Furthermore, Saha reviewed the final stages of work at the Tripurasundari Temple, one of the nation's revered sites, aimed at boosting pilgrimage and tourism, under the Central Government's PRASAD scheme. Additionally, he chaired a crucial meeting to address Agartala's traffic congestion ahead of the Durga Puja festival.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident: Child's Play Turns Fatal

Tragic Accident: Child's Play Turns Fatal

 India
2
Russia's Bold Move to Attract Yuan Liquidity

Russia's Bold Move to Attract Yuan Liquidity

 Global
3
Tragic Collision: Train Hits Double-deck Bus in Mexico

Tragic Collision: Train Hits Double-deck Bus in Mexico

 Global
4
Tamil Nadu to Host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 with Record 24 Teams

Tamil Nadu to Host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 with Record 24 Tea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025