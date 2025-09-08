Left Menu

Defence Minister Inspires Students, Praises GST Reform as Diwali Gift

During Navy Children School’s Diamond Jubilee, the Defence Minister urged students to dream purposefully, highlighting the school’s role in nurturing leaders. Simultaneously, applauded significant GST reforms aimed at boosting small businesses and reducing daily expenses, describing them as a Diwali gift for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:18 IST
Defence Minister Inspires Students, Praises GST Reform as Diwali Gift
Rajnath Singh interacts with students of Navy Children School. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebratory event marking the Diamond Jubilee of the Navy Children School in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged with students and staff, urging them to pursue purposeful dreams while maintaining national pride.

Minister Singh commended the school's contribution to developing leadership and integrity, essential for nation-building. He also explored the students' experiences about the school's impact on their growth.

Meanwhile, Singh lauded the Defence Ministry's educational role and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's introduction of new GST reforms, aimed at reducing taxation on essential goods and empowering sectors like agriculture, viewed as a significant relief package ahead of Diwali.

TRENDING

1
Elkann's Tax Settlement: A Rift in Italy's Business Dynasty

Elkann's Tax Settlement: A Rift in Italy's Business Dynasty

 Global
2
Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

 India
3
Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

 Global
4
Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025