Defence Minister Inspires Students, Praises GST Reform as Diwali Gift
During Navy Children School’s Diamond Jubilee, the Defence Minister urged students to dream purposefully, highlighting the school’s role in nurturing leaders. Simultaneously, applauded significant GST reforms aimed at boosting small businesses and reducing daily expenses, describing them as a Diwali gift for the nation.
- Country:
- India
In a celebratory event marking the Diamond Jubilee of the Navy Children School in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged with students and staff, urging them to pursue purposeful dreams while maintaining national pride.
Minister Singh commended the school's contribution to developing leadership and integrity, essential for nation-building. He also explored the students' experiences about the school's impact on their growth.
Meanwhile, Singh lauded the Defence Ministry's educational role and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's introduction of new GST reforms, aimed at reducing taxation on essential goods and empowering sectors like agriculture, viewed as a significant relief package ahead of Diwali.
