Fire Disrupts Gas Supply in Navi Mumbai: Impact on MGL Operations

A fire at ONGC's Uran gas processing plant disrupted Mahanagar Gas Limited's (MGL) gas supply, prioritizing domestic PNG over CNG. Although no injuries occurred, industrial and commercial customers are advised to use alternative fuels. Full gas supply restoration is anticipated post-ONGC resuming normal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:36 IST
A fire at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) gas processing plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai, has disrupted the Mahanagar Gas Limited's (MGL) gas supply to its city gate station at Wadala, officials reported.

While the supply to domestic PNG (piped natural gas) customers remains prioritized, the availability of CNG could be adversely affected, as per the MGL's announcement on Monday.

The incident, which occurred around 3 pm, was controlled by ONGC's fire brigade within two hours. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and MGL urged industrial and commercial clients to consider alternative fuel sources until normal operations resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

