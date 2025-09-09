Honoring the Legacy of Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary. In a heartfelt post on X, he lauded Batra's bravery, highlighting his unparalleled courage and valour during the 1999 conflict.

Dhami stated, 'On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the immortal martyr Captain Vikram Batra ji, who attained martyrdom after demonstrating unparalleled courage and valour in the Kargil War, countless salutations.' He emphasized that Batra's heroic tales would inspire generations to serve the nation with dedication.

Captain Batra, born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, posthumously received the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the Kargil War. As a member of the 13 JAK Rifles, he led daring operations to capture key peaks, earning the nickname 'Sher Shah' from the Pakistan Army. During Kargil Vijay Diwas, his father, Girdhari Lal Batra, expressed pride, saying, 'Fortunate are those parents with children like him, who bring pride to both their family and the nation.'