Full Confidence in NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid

Lok Janshakti Party MP Shambhavi Choudhary expressed strong confidence in NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan's election as Vice President, praising his leadership. While voting has commenced, Radhakrishnan leads the numbers game against opposition candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, backed by NDA partners. The INDIA bloc hopes for cross-voting support.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP (RV)) MP Shambhavi Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement earlier today, Lok Janshakti Party MP Shambhavi Choudhary confidently declared assurance in NDA's CP Radhakrishnan winning the Vice Presidential race, lauding his impressive leadership record. Speaking to ANI, Choudhary emphasized the importance of voting for the country's future, critiquing the Congress's stance.

As the voting process began, notable participants including Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast their votes, signaling the significance of this election. Radhakrishnan has appointed Telugu Desam Party's Ram Mohan Naidu and Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as polling agents, underscoring sectoral support from NDA alliance members.

Radhakrishnan faces competition from Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, supported by the opposition. The numbers suggest a favourable outcome for Radhakrishnan, with the NDA expecting around 427 votes, far surpassing the required majority. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc relies on cross-voting to challenge the outcome.

