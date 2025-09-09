Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: Navy Rifle Disappears in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have filed an FIR following the disappearance of a rifle from a naval sentry post. A Board of Inquiry investigates the circumstances leading to this incident involving a person in naval uniform allegedly taking over sentry duties. An extensive search operation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:06 IST
Mumbai police registers Navy official's complaint over the loss of a rifle (Photo/@MumbaiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR at the Cuff Parade police station after a Navy official reported the loss of a rifle and other items. The incident took place on Tuesday and has prompted a serious investigation.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, the incident occurred on the night of September 6. In an area where Indian Navy officers reside, a rifle and ammunition vanished from a sentry post. Allegedly, during the junior sailor's sentry duty, another person dressed in a naval uniform approached and relieved him. However, this substitute failed to remain at his post and disappeared with the rifle and ammunition.

Currently, a comprehensive search is being conducted to locate the missing items. The operation involves close coordination between naval authorities and the Mumbai Police in an effort to resolve the case swiftly, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

