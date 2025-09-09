Left Menu

GST Overhaul: Simplifying Business, Empowering Growth

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is enacting reduced GST rates on 375 items from September 22. The new reform includes a simplified GST registration scheme to aid small businesses and aims at ensuring a fairer tax structure, enhancing seamless adaptation and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:50 IST
GST Overhaul: Simplifying Business, Empowering Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is poised to implement reduced GST rates on 375 items starting September 22. CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal emphasizes the importance of proactive outreach by tax officers to support trade and industry through this transition.

Agarwal highlights the benefits of increased awareness, which aims to minimize confusion and assist businesses, particularly small traders and MSMEs, in adapting and flourishing under the new tax structures. The GST Council has approved a two-tier system of 5 and 18 percent, excluding tobacco and ultra-luxury items, effective by September 22.

Additionally, the Council introduced a simplified GST Registration scheme for small businesses, operational from November 1, designed to ease the registration process and expedite refunds. These reforms signal a shift towards a more citizen-centric and equitable tax framework, fostering production, employment, and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

Counterfeit Chaos: Tailor Turned Currency Conman Arrested

 India
2
India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

India's New EV Testing Facility: A Milestone for Green Mobility

 India
3
India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

India's Aggressive Strategy in Asia Cup Against Pakistan

 United Arab Emirates
4
China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

China's Climate Crisis: A Modern Climate Catastrophe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025