Tragic Early Morning Stabbing Shocks Rohini

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Rohini Sector 26, Delhi, police reported on Tuesday. The unfortunate event unfolded when the Delhi Police received a PCR call at around 6:15 AM, indicating an accident and calling for an ambulance at KNK Marg.

Initially, the call described an accident with an injured victim, necessitating immediate medical assistance. The caller's urgency implied a severe situation: 'Shamshaanghaat Wali Road, Sector-26, Rohini, Accident hua hai, injured hai, need ambulance.' However, upon reaching the scene, authorities discovered a gruesome crime— the victim lying on the road with stab wounds, surrounded by blood.

The investigation further revealed a motorcycle parked on the road, with another lying in a roadside drain, and skid marks around the area. The victim was identified as Rajjab Khan, hailing from Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad. Both police and forensic teams conducted thorough inspections as investigations into the case continue.

