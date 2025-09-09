Left Menu

Tragic Early Morning Stabbing Shocks Rohini

A fatal stabbing incident occurred in Delhi's Rohini Sector 26, where a 30-year-old man was killed. Police found the victim, Rajjab Khan, with stab wounds. Initial reports suggested an accident, but police uncovered a crime scene upon arrival. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:11 IST
Tragic Early Morning Stabbing Shocks Rohini
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Rohini Sector 26, Delhi, police reported on Tuesday. The unfortunate event unfolded when the Delhi Police received a PCR call at around 6:15 AM, indicating an accident and calling for an ambulance at KNK Marg.

Initially, the call described an accident with an injured victim, necessitating immediate medical assistance. The caller's urgency implied a severe situation: 'Shamshaanghaat Wali Road, Sector-26, Rohini, Accident hua hai, injured hai, need ambulance.' However, upon reaching the scene, authorities discovered a gruesome crime— the victim lying on the road with stab wounds, surrounded by blood.

The investigation further revealed a motorcycle parked on the road, with another lying in a roadside drain, and skid marks around the area. The victim was identified as Rajjab Khan, hailing from Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad. Both police and forensic teams conducted thorough inspections as investigations into the case continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

 Ukraine
2
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
3
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025