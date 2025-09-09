Left Menu

ECI Tightens Political Party Registration with New Verification Protocols

The Election Commission of India has introduced new measures to combat fraudulent political party registrations by requiring thorough verification of founding members' affidavits. This initiative, part of the ECI's broader effort to purify the electoral system, includes a decentralized verification process across districts to prevent fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:36 IST
ECI Tightens Political Party Registration with New Verification Protocols
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has implemented stringent protocols to combat fraudulent political party registrations, mandating rigorous verification of founding members' affidavits following the discovery of manipulated documentation attempts in recent applications.

As part of an ongoing campaign to cleanse the electoral system, the ECI now requires the verification of at least 20 randomly selected affidavits from founding members seeking registration under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This decision follows recent incidents involving 'manipulated or false affidavits' aimed at securing party registration.

In a broader effort to eradicate non-existent and non-functional Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), the ECI's intensified scrutiny has already led to the delisting of 334 RUPPs as of August 9, 2025. The initiative's second phase identified 476 RUPPs for verification, with coordination from Chief Electoral Officers and District Electoral Officers, ensuring thorough scrutiny across different regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

 United Arab Emirates
2
IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

 India
3
Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

 Global
4
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025