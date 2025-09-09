ECI Tightens Political Party Registration with New Verification Protocols

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has implemented stringent protocols to combat fraudulent political party registrations, mandating rigorous verification of founding members' affidavits following the discovery of manipulated documentation attempts in recent applications.

As part of an ongoing campaign to cleanse the electoral system, the ECI now requires the verification of at least 20 randomly selected affidavits from founding members seeking registration under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This decision follows recent incidents involving 'manipulated or false affidavits' aimed at securing party registration.

In a broader effort to eradicate non-existent and non-functional Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), the ECI's intensified scrutiny has already led to the delisting of 334 RUPPs as of August 9, 2025. The initiative's second phase identified 476 RUPPs for verification, with coordination from Chief Electoral Officers and District Electoral Officers, ensuring thorough scrutiny across different regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)