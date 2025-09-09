Farmers' Protest Intensifies in Jhalawar Over Unmet Demands
Farmers in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, led by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, continue protests demanding relief for flood-damaged crops and reforms in the PM crop insurance scheme. Despite negotiations, no agreement has been reached. Protests see large participation, urging action on energy supply, subsidy, and pricing concerns.
- Country:
- India
Jhalawar, Rajasthan is witnessing escalating protests as farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh demand government action on several issues, notably seeking relief for flooding-induced crop losses.
BKS national president K Sai Reddy spearheaded hundreds of farmers from Baran to the district collectorate, pressing the government to acknowledge their 7-point agenda which includes revising the PM crop insurance scheme and ensuring a 12-hour electricity supply.
The farmers have been staging demonstrations since Monday, undeterred by two inconclusive negotiation rounds, with hopes pinned on future talks involving the Kota divisional commissioner to defuse the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jhalawar
- protest
- farmers
- Rajasthan
- insurance
- demands
- BKS
- Kisan
- electricity
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Telangana High Court Demands Re-evaluation of Mains Exams
Navigating Term Insurance: Managing Multiple Policies Without Hassle
SAT Demands Sebi's Clarification on Withheld Documents in Jane Street Case
Vodafone Idea Fights Back: Supreme Court Petition to Quash AGR Demands
Congress Demands Inquiry into Jammu and Kashmir Flood Failures