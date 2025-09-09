Left Menu

Farmers' Protest Intensifies in Jhalawar Over Unmet Demands

Farmers in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, led by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, continue protests demanding relief for flood-damaged crops and reforms in the PM crop insurance scheme. Despite negotiations, no agreement has been reached. Protests see large participation, urging action on energy supply, subsidy, and pricing concerns.

09-09-2025
Jhalawar, Rajasthan is witnessing escalating protests as farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh demand government action on several issues, notably seeking relief for flooding-induced crop losses.

BKS national president K Sai Reddy spearheaded hundreds of farmers from Baran to the district collectorate, pressing the government to acknowledge their 7-point agenda which includes revising the PM crop insurance scheme and ensuring a 12-hour electricity supply.

The farmers have been staging demonstrations since Monday, undeterred by two inconclusive negotiation rounds, with hopes pinned on future talks involving the Kota divisional commissioner to defuse the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

