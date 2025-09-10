Left Menu

Mexico's Economic Boost: Correcting Trade Imbalances

Mexico's Deputy Minister for Revenues, Carlos Lerma, announced that the economy ministry will propose a bill to address trade imbalances in sectors like automotive and manufacturing. This move could generate additional state revenue of around 70 billion pesos, equivalent to $3.76 billion.

On Tuesday, Mexico's Deputy Minister for Revenues, Carlos Lerma, revealed plans to introduce a legislative bill aimed at addressing the country's trade imbalances. This initiative specifically targets the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

The proposed bill is expected to generate substantial additional revenue for the state, contributing an estimated 70 billion pesos ($3.76 billion) to the national budget, according to Lerma.

Further details on how tariffs would be adjusted were not disclosed; however, this financial strategy underlines Mexico's commitment to economic stability and trade balance correction.

