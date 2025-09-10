NDA's Radhakrishnan Triumphs Vice Presidential Election Amidst Cross-Voting
In the Vice Presidential election, NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan's victory signals a possible shift within opposition ranks towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Deepak Prakash and Kiren Rijiju highlight the extra support from opposition MPs, acknowledging potential cross-voting in favor of the NDA. The election saw a high participation with 98.20% voter turnout.
BJP MP Deepak Prakash claims that the additional votes for NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential election reveal underlying support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from opposition MPs. Praising Radhakrishnan's victory, he insists the result underscores NDA's strengthened position.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju commended the 'conscience' votes from certain opposition members, indicating a unified stance among NDA and allied MPs. His appreciation extended towards CP Radhakrishnan's successful election, emphasizing a shared goal among MPs for a competent and patriotic Vice President.
Radhakrishnan, elected as India's 15th Vice President, received 452 votes compared to the opposition's 300. Prime Minister Modi voiced his confidence in Radhakrishnan's ability to uphold constitutional values. Meanwhile, the election recorded a noteworthy 98.20% turnout, though 13 MPs abstained, leaving the Vice President's seat vacant since July 21 due to Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.
