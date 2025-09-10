Left Menu

NDA's Radhakrishnan Triumphs Vice Presidential Election Amidst Cross-Voting

In the Vice Presidential election, NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan's victory signals a possible shift within opposition ranks towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Deepak Prakash and Kiren Rijiju highlight the extra support from opposition MPs, acknowledging potential cross-voting in favor of the NDA. The election saw a high participation with 98.20% voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:50 IST
NDA's Radhakrishnan Triumphs Vice Presidential Election Amidst Cross-Voting
BJP MP Deepak Prakash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Deepak Prakash claims that the additional votes for NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential election reveal underlying support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from opposition MPs. Praising Radhakrishnan's victory, he insists the result underscores NDA's strengthened position.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju commended the 'conscience' votes from certain opposition members, indicating a unified stance among NDA and allied MPs. His appreciation extended towards CP Radhakrishnan's successful election, emphasizing a shared goal among MPs for a competent and patriotic Vice President.

Radhakrishnan, elected as India's 15th Vice President, received 452 votes compared to the opposition's 300. Prime Minister Modi voiced his confidence in Radhakrishnan's ability to uphold constitutional values. Meanwhile, the election recorded a noteworthy 98.20% turnout, though 13 MPs abstained, leaving the Vice President's seat vacant since July 21 due to Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sieger Parking Revolutionizes Urban Space with Custom Parking Solutions

Sieger Parking Revolutionizes Urban Space with Custom Parking Solutions

 India
2
Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

 United Kingdom
3
Allahabad HC grants bail to Samajwadi Party Azam Khan in Dungarpur 'forced eviction' case.

Allahabad HC grants bail to Samajwadi Party Azam Khan in Dungarpur 'forced e...

 India
4
Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Policy?

Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Poli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025