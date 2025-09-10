Left Menu

EU Faces Challenges in Phasing Out Russian Fossil Fuels Amid New Sanctions

The European Union considers faster phase-out of Russian fossil fuels as new sanctions. U.S. pressure and internal EU divisions question the effectiveness. The EU aims to end Russian oil and gas imports by 2028. Hungary and Slovakia oppose gas sanctions, fearing higher energy prices.

Updated: 10-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:27 IST
The European Union is considering accelerating its phase-out of Russian fossil fuels, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This comes amid new sanctions pressure from the U.S. to halt Russian oil purchases as a response to Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

In discussions held in Washington, EU and U.S. officials are working to coordinate further sanctions against Russia. However, internal disagreements within the EU and the need for broader global support raise questions about the effectiveness of these measures in truly isolating Russia economically.

EU member states such as Hungary and Slovakia remain resistant to further gas import restrictions due to potential rises in energy prices. Meanwhile, Russia maintains that sanctions will not change its stance on the conflict with Ukraine, posing challenges to the EU's unified approach.

