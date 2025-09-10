Paris Ablaze Amid Nationwide 'Block Everything' Protests

In central Paris, a restaurant became the focal point of intense fire-fighting efforts amidst widespread unrest during a nationwide 'Block Everything' protest. Flames licked the restaurant's facade while an individual was seen navigating down scaffolding from a neighboring building.

Demonstrators throughout France took to the streets, obstructing traffic and setting fire to garbage bins as part of a broader movement against President Emmanuel Macron. The protests are in response to proposed budget cuts and widespread dissatisfaction with the political elite.

Clashes with police were reported, highlighting the escalating tensions and the growing opposition to the government's fiscal agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)