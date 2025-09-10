Cuba's Power Grid Crisis: A Nation in the Dark

Cuba experienced its fourth national power grid collapse in under a year, leading to a sweeping blackout that plunged the island into darkness on Wednesday morning.

The Energy Ministry announced the disconnection of the Electric System, SEN, attributing it to an unexpected fault at the thermal power plant, CTE Guiteras. The grid failure occurred at 9:14 a.m. local time, affecting the entire Caribbean nation. Authorities have initiated restoration efforts, while investigations into the cause of the collapse continue.

This latest blackout underlines the vulnerabilities of Cuba's outdated power infrastructure, which has been grappling with frequent outages, fuel shortages, and an ongoing economic crisis. Challenges have been mounting, compounded by dwindling oil supplies from key partners like Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico.