Assam Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit: Bamboo-Based Ethanol Plant Inauguration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a comprehensive review of preparations in Golaghat district, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imminent visit to Numaligarh. Slated for September 14, the visit will see the inauguration of a newly constructed bamboo-based ethanol plant, emphasizing the region's economic strides.

During his visit, CM Sarma inspected the setup for a public gathering at the Tanker Stand within the Numaligarh Refinery campus, which is expected to draw over one lakh attendees. He stressed the importance of adequate public amenities such as water, sanitation, vehicle parking, and first-aid services. To ensure the program's success, Sarma held a strategic meeting with Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and key stakeholders responsible for organizing the event.

The Chief Minister further directed the police and district administration to maintain seamless traffic flow, avoiding congestion near the venue, while emphasizing robust security measures. The bamboo-based ethanol plant, constructed at an investment of approximately Rs 5,000 crore, represents a significant milestone. Additionally, PM Modi will unveil projects collectively worth over Rs 18,000 crore, marking a pivotal development phase for Assam.

