Digital Revolution in Chit Funds: The All India Summit 2025

The Karnataka Chitsters’ Association is set to host the All India Chit Funds Summit 2025 in September, focusing on the digital transformation of the sector. With technologies like blockchain and AI, chit funds aim to boost transparency and efficiency. The industry is rapidly growing, especially in southern India.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Chitsters' Association announced it will host the All India Chit Funds Summit 2025 on September 13 in an effort to highlight the sector's digital transformation.

The summit will gather top chit fund companies and experts to discuss a digital roadmap for increased transparency and inclusivity through innovations like blockchain and AI.

Chit funds in India, a significant part of the informal financial system, are seeing rapid growth, with a focus on technology-driven solutions. The sector, notably strong in southern states, boasts a substantial annual turnover, indicating its vast scale and potential.

