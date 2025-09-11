Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

In response to mass anti-establishment protests igniting across Nepal, driven by the nation's Gen Z, the Uttarakhand Police have intensified security measures along the Nepal border within the Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts. This development follows the recent violent events reported in neighboring Nepal.

Inspector General Riddhim Aggarwal of Kumaon inspected the region's security protocols and held strategic discussions with local district leaders and senior officials of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Key figures, such as SSP Udham Singh Nagar, Manikant Mishra, were in attendance during this security review.

The protests, originating from Kathmandu Valley and spreading to cities like Pokhara and Birgunj since September 8, have resulted in a reported death toll of 31, with certain victims still unidentified, according to The Kathmandu Post. These demonstrations have been fueled by claims of systemic corruption and political inertia, further exacerbated by the government's controversial ban on major social media platforms. Amid increasing unrest, a curfew remains in effect, aiming to restore order.

