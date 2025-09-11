U.S. Stock Futures Climb Amid Predictable Inflation and Fed's Interest Rate Plans

U.S. stock index futures advanced on Thursday, driven by a Labor Department report indicating steady consumer prices that align with the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cuts. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 2.9% annual increase in August, matching economists' expectations.

Excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, the core CPI also rose by 3.1% annually, consistent with predictions. Meanwhile, unemployment claims for the week ended September 6 surpassed estimates, totaling 263,000 applications compared to the forecasted 235,000.

By 8:32 a.m. ET, stock futures displayed positive movement, with Dow E-minis rising by 95 points, S&P 500 E-minis increasing by 17.5 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbing by 83 points, underscoring investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)