FBI Releases Photos in Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

The FBI has shared photos of a 'person of interest' in connection with the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The images show a person dressed in pants, a black long-sleeved shirt, hat, and sunglasses. The individual has not yet been identified as the shooter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The FBI released images on Thursday of an individual labeled a 'person of interest' related to the shooting involving conservative personality Charlie Kirk.

Officials from the FBI's Salt Lake City division clarified that this individual is not necessarily the shooter but someone they wish to question.

The person is seen in the photos wearing pants, a dark long-sleeved shirt, a hat, and sunglasses, potentially aiding public recognition.

