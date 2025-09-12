Governor Nazeer Advocates Collaboration for Quantum Tech Growth at Amrita University's Graduation

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer graced the inaugural Graduation Day of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's Amaravati Campus as the Chief Guest on Thursday. In his address, Governor Nazeer emphasized the potential synergy between the Amaravati campus and the proposed Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre, a state-backed initiative aimed at positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in global quantum technology.

The Governor elaborated on the centre's aspirations to collaborate with universities, startups, and research bodies, driving innovation across various sectors like pharmaceuticals and cybersecurity. This ambitious venture is projected to create numerous jobs, enhance skill development for students and researchers, and bolster indigenous technology advancements. Governor Nazeer congratulated the graduates and highlighted the leadership of Chancellor Satguru Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.

Reflecting on the university's progress, he recalled the 2018 foundation laying by then-Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Governor Nazeer proudly noted the institution's accolades, including 27 faculty members being recognized in Stanford University's prestigious scientists' list for significant research contributions and 10 faculty members honored for their lifetime achievements.