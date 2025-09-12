Left Menu

Governor Nazeer Advocates Collaboration for Quantum Tech Growth at Amrita University's Graduation

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, at Amrita University's first graduation ceremony, encouraged collaboration between the Amaravati campus and the planned Quantum Computing Centre to advance technology development. Governor Nazeer praised students and faculty for their achievements and highlighted the economic and educational opportunities from the quantum initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:44 IST
Governor Nazeer Advocates Collaboration for Quantum Tech Growth at Amrita University's Graduation
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer graced the inaugural Graduation Day of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's Amaravati Campus as the Chief Guest on Thursday. In his address, Governor Nazeer emphasized the potential synergy between the Amaravati campus and the proposed Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre, a state-backed initiative aimed at positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in global quantum technology.

The Governor elaborated on the centre's aspirations to collaborate with universities, startups, and research bodies, driving innovation across various sectors like pharmaceuticals and cybersecurity. This ambitious venture is projected to create numerous jobs, enhance skill development for students and researchers, and bolster indigenous technology advancements. Governor Nazeer congratulated the graduates and highlighted the leadership of Chancellor Satguru Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.

Reflecting on the university's progress, he recalled the 2018 foundation laying by then-Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Governor Nazeer proudly noted the institution's accolades, including 27 faculty members being recognized in Stanford University's prestigious scientists' list for significant research contributions and 10 faculty members honored for their lifetime achievements.

TRENDING

1
India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities

India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities

 India
2
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

 India
3
Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis

Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid ...

 Kathmandu
4
Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025