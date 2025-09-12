Left Menu

DESRI Unveils State-of-the-Art Capability Centre in Hyderabad

DESRI has inaugurated a new capability centre at RMZ Nexity, Hyderabad, to strengthen its global operations. The new office leverages India's skilled talent pool and includes state-of-the-art facilities to foster collaboration. This milestone emphasizes DESRI's commitment to operational excellence and employee well-being.

Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DESRI, a leading figure in renewable energy investments, has inaugurated a cutting-edge capability centre at RMZ Nexity in Hyderabad. This strategic expansion underscores DESRI's reliance on India's rich talent pool for its global operations.

David Zwillinger, DESRI's CEO, emphasized Hyderabad's pivotal role as a strategic hub, highlighting modern infrastructure and talent access. His sentiments were echoed by Sachin Patha, India Head, citing this development as a landmark in DESRI's journey, designed to enhance collaboration and operational excellence.

The new office, located at RMZ Nexity, boasts top-tier facilities aimed at boosting productivity and employee wellness. The location also offers a range of conveniences, including shuttle services and food outlets, facilitating a vibrant workplace environment.

