In an unprecedented escalation, a drone attack on Russia's Primorsk port sparked fires in a vessel and a pumping station, according to regional governor Alexander Drozdenko. The strike, one of the first on Russia's significant oil export terminals, highlights rising tensions amid ongoing conflict.

Since August, Ukraine has upped its assaults on Russian energy facilities, including refineries and pipelines, as peace negotiations falter. Ports like Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk have seen repeated aggressions, prompting Russia to adjust its crude exports from western ports upward to 2.1 million bpd.

As anxiety grows among the local populace, Governor Drozdenko reassured citizens in a Telegram post that no oil spills resulted from the Primorsk fires. Meanwhile, Russia's military claims to have intercepted 221 Ukrainian drones overnight, reflecting the intensifying conflict and its broad-reaching consequences.

