Drone Strikes Heighten Tensions at Russian Oil Terminals

A significant drone attack on Russia's Primorsk port set ablaze a vessel and a pumping station, marking a first in reported strikes on major oil export hubs. Amid stalled peace talks, Ukraine has ramped up attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, bringing new anxiety to local populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented escalation, a drone attack on Russia's Primorsk port sparked fires in a vessel and a pumping station, according to regional governor Alexander Drozdenko. The strike, one of the first on Russia's significant oil export terminals, highlights rising tensions amid ongoing conflict.

Since August, Ukraine has upped its assaults on Russian energy facilities, including refineries and pipelines, as peace negotiations falter. Ports like Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk have seen repeated aggressions, prompting Russia to adjust its crude exports from western ports upward to 2.1 million bpd.

As anxiety grows among the local populace, Governor Drozdenko reassured citizens in a Telegram post that no oil spills resulted from the Primorsk fires. Meanwhile, Russia's military claims to have intercepted 221 Ukrainian drones overnight, reflecting the intensifying conflict and its broad-reaching consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

