Punjab's Power Woes: A Flood-Induced Crisis
Recent floods in Punjab have severely impacted the state's power infrastructure, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 102.58 crore. The UBDC hydel power project in Pathankot alone suffered damages worth Rs 62.5 crore. Thousands of transformers and electricity poles were affected, with ongoing assessments likely revealing further losses.
The devastating floods in Punjab have wreaked havoc on the region's power infrastructure, incurring significant financial losses. After a preliminary assessment, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) estimates the damages at Rs 102.58 crore, primarily affecting the Upper Beas Diversion Channel (UBDC) hydel power project.
With the UBDC project in Pathankot sustaining damages of Rs 62.5 crore, the scale of destruction is evident. Furthermore, 2,322 distribution transformers and 7,114 electricity poles suffered damage, contributing to losses amounting to Rs 26.78 crore. The collapse of 864 km of conductors and supply lines added another Rs 4.32 crore to the damages.
PSPCL officials underscore the extensive impact, noting the substantial damage to vital infrastructure, including grid substations and office equipment. Ongoing assessments are expected to reveal further losses as floodwaters recede. Repair teams are working tirelessly to restore power to affected areas, while official reports anticipate increasing estimates as conditions permit a more comprehensive evaluation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
